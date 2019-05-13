Supreme Court allows lawsuit over iPhone apps

The is allowing consumers to pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims has unfairly monopolised the market for the sale of apps.

New Justice is joining the court's four liberals Monday in rejecting a plea from Cupertino, California-based to end the lawsuit over the 30 per cent commission the whose apps are sold through the

The lawsuit was filed by users who must for their exclusively through Four conservative justices dissented.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)