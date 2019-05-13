JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nine dengue cases in Delhi

I-T officers to fast track disposal of appeal cases; look into taxpayer grievances between May 16-31
Business Standard

Supreme Court allows lawsuit over iPhone apps

AP  |  Washington 

The Supreme Court is allowing consumers to pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolised the market for the sale of iPhone apps.

New Justice Brett Kavanaugh is joining the court's four liberals Monday in rejecting a plea from Cupertino, California-based Apple to end the lawsuit over the 30 per cent commission the company charges software developers whose apps are sold through the App Store.

The lawsuit was filed by iPhone users who must purchase software for their smartphones exclusively through Apple's App Store. Four conservative justices dissented.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU