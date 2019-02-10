Not invited for Modi's programmes on central projects, says

: Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday said he has not received an invite for the Prime Minister's official programme in Hubballi- and accused the of indulging in "petty politics".

"Today's Narendra Modi's programmes, till now no officials have come to invite me," he told reporters before arrived at Hubballi.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that for railway projects, the shares 50 per cent of theamount, along with land.

"We need not say anything to point at the Prime Minister'spetty behaviour...

We don't have any objection to them doing their party event, but the government programme that he (PM) is attending, despite having projects that has state government's assistance....

They don't have basic courtesy to invite. They are indulging in cheap politics," he added.

Modi's Sunday programmes include laying the foundation for the IIT building and gas pipeline project, among others, besides addressing a political rally in Huballi later to kick start the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state.

is expected to visit the state two more times this month on February 19 and 27 to campaign for BJP that has set a target of winning over 22 of the total of 28Lok Sabha seats in

Pradesh also hit out at the for not inviting the Minister to official programmes at Hubballi and termed it as an "insult" to Karnataka.

He alleged that the was claiming credit for establishing an IIT in without acknowledging the contribution of the state, that allotted 500-acres of prime land for this purpose.

