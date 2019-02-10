Priyanka's appointment to have no bearing on LS polls: Sushil Modi

Bihar on Sunday said the appointment of as AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East will have no impact on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls.

The also asserted that the achievements during 55 months of the Narendra government have "far outweighed" those in 55 years of the rule.

"People have faith in Narendra who has brought about a major change in their lives by providing 14 among poor women, electrifying villages and providing toilets to more than 95 per cent households," told reporters here in reply to a question.

On Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics, he said it will have "no impact" as people are going to vote for a stable and strong government.

They don't want a government like the one headed by Deve Gowda or IK Gujral at the Centre.

"These elections will be 55 years of rule versus 55 months of whose achievements during the short span far outweigh those of successive governments.

"Toilets for every household,rural electrification and free LPG connections to the poor are things no previous government ever thought of. Even Indira Gandhi, despite being a woman, could not think of the plight of women in rural which had no toilets," he said.

The Bihar Deputy CM, who was here in connection with BJP's Bharat ke Man ki Baat Modi ke Saath programme, claimed it was the biggest ever exercise to understand the aspirations of people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and incorporate their suggestions in party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

The programme is a month-long exercise to seek people's suggestions to help the BJP prepare its manifesto.

appealed to people from all sections of society including the media to write their opinions and suggestions and drop them into the advice boxes (sujhao petikas) to be put up by the party in every constituency.

He said 7,000 such 'sujhao petikas' will be put up in all Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.

