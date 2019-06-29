Shanmugam is new TN chief secy, Tripathy DGP

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday named K Shanmugam as Chief Secretary with the incumbent Girija Vaidyanathan retiring tomorrow and J K Tripathy as the Director General of Police.

Shanmugam, additional chief secretary, Finance Department is a 1985 batch IAS officer and he has been helming the wing for several years now and he is credited for his acumen in budget preparations. He is a native of Salem district.

A 1981 batch officer, Vaidyanathan would be retiring after helming several departments including health and industries, in her over 30-year career.

Tripathy, a 1985 batch IPS officer is appointed as Director General of Police and head of the police force, Tamil Nadu, with effect from July 1, 2019.

In his career spanning over three decades, he has held various responsibilities including that of DGP prisons and commissioner of police in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli.

A native of Odisha, Tripathy is presently heading Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board as DGP/Chairman.

The incumbent State police chief TK Rajendran, a 1984 batch officer, after serving in various capacities like that of Additional DGP (Law and Order), and IGP-Special Task Force will retire on Sunday.

Separate Government Orders were issued today naming the two officers to their respective posts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)