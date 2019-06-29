Dhaba manager critically injured after being stabbed by ex-employees in UP

A dhaba manager was critically injured after he was stabbed by two former employees here, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at Shiv dhaba on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said.

Shahid Hasan was stabbed by Sudhanshu and Amit Kumar. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The accused were recently fired from their jobs by Hasan and they carried a grudge against him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)