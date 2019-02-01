JUST IN
Tamil Nadu Petro Products announces change in directorate

With effect from 31 January 2019

Tamil Nadu Petro Products announced that the term of office of K T Vijayagopal, [DIN: 02341353] as the Whole-time Director (Finance) ended at the close of working hours on 31 January, 2019. It may be noted that Vijayagopal continues to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company

