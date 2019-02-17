JUST IN
Shatrughan lauds launch of Patna Metro, other projects by PM

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday hailed the Patna Metro Rail and other projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore launched in Barauni by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they would usher in progress for Bihar.

"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar for the Patna metro project. Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar along with other projects... highly appreciated and applauded," Sinha tweeted.

Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 18:20 IST

