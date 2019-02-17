Shatrughan lauds launch of Patna Metro, other projects by PM

Shatrughan on Sunday hailed the Metro Rail and other projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore launched in Barauni by Prime Minister Modi, saying they would usher in progress for

"I welcome and CM of Nitish Kumar for the metro project. Great move forward in terms of development and progress in along with other projects... highly appreciated and applauded," tweeted.

is a second-term from Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)