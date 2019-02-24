Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston

A 767 cargo jetliner heading to with three people aboard disintegrated after crashing Saturday into a bay east of the city, according to a

Witnesses told emergency personnel that the twin-engine plane "went in nose first," leaving a debris field three-quarters of a mile long in Trinity Bay, Chambers said.

"It's probably a crash that nobody would survive," he said, referring to the scene as "total devastation." Witnesses said they heard the plane's engines surging and that the craft turned sharply before falling into a nosedive, Hawthorne said.

Aerial footage shows emergency personnel walking along a spit of marshland flecked by debris that extends into the water.

The said recovering pieces of the plane, its black box containing flight data records and any remains of the people on board will be difficult in muddy marshland that extends to about 5 feet deep in the area. Air boats are needed to access the area.

The plane had departed from and was likely only minutes away from landing at in

The Federal Administration issued an alert after officials lost radar and radio contact with Flight 3591 when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of the airport, FAA said.

The dispatched boats and at least one helicopter to assist in the search for survivors. A dive team with the Department of Public Safety will be tasked with finding the black box, Hawthorne said.

is just north of and the FAA investigators are traveling to the scene as are authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)