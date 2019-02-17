Shiv Chhatrapati winners give award money to Pulwama martyrs'

Two Shiv Chhatrapati award winning sportsmen from Maharashtra Sunday announced they would donate the Rs 1 lakh prize money to the kin of CRPF jawans Nitin Rathod and Sanjay Rajput who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
Chess player Saloni Sapale and squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar this year won the prestigious award constituted by the Maharashtra government for excellence in sports.
While Sapale made the announcement to donate his award money to the jawans, Mangaonkar's father did it on his behalf as the squash player is in Germany.
Rajput and Rathod - natives of Malkapur and Lonar towns, respectively, in the state's Buldhana district were among the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the paramilitary force's convoy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU