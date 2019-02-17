HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15 PM

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Following are the top stories at 9:15 pm

CAL18 BH-LD PM


Fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too: PM

Barauni (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asserted that he was filled with grief and outrage, just like the people of the country, in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

CAL25 OD-RAJNATH-LD RALLY

Country's chowkidar is pure, not chor: Rajnath Singh

Bhadrak (Odisha): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh Sunday asserted that the country's "chowkidar (watchman) is pure and not a chor" (thief) while lashing out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his frequent barbs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CAL19 AS-LD SHAH

Sacrifices of CRPF personnel won't go in vain as there is BJP govt now: Shah

Lakhimpur (Assam): BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday that the sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama will not go in vain as there is a BJP government at the Centre now and it, unlike the erstwhile Congress dispensation, will not "compromise" on any security issue.

DEL26 BLAST-CONVOY-CRPF DG

Decided to add new features to our convoy movement to and from Kashmir: CRPF DG

New Delhi: The CRPF has decided to tweak the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed to secure its convoys, in the wake of a "new threat" where an explosives-laden vehicle was detonated by a terrorist alongside the force's bus in Pulwama killing 40 personnel, the chief of the paramilitary force said Sunday.

DEL23 RJ-BLAST-KASHMIRI-LD BOOKED

Sedition charges against four Kashmiri students of pvt varsity for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack

Jaipur: Four female paramedical students of Kashmiri-origin have been slapped with sedition charges after being suspended from a private institute here for allegedly celebrating the Pulwama terror attack by posting "anti-national" messages on an instant messaging app, officials said Sunday.

DEL10 JK-LD SECURITY

Security cover of six separatist leaders withdrawn

Srinagar: The security cover of six separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was withdrawn Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said here.

DEL21 MANMOHAN-ECONOMY

Jobless growth, rural indebtedness, urban chaos have made aspirational youths restless: Manmohan

New Delhi: The "jobless growth" has slipped into "job-loss growth", which, together with rural indebtedness and urban chaos, has made the growing number of aspirational youths restless, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Sunday, as he hit out at the government for failing to uplift the economy to its potential.

CAL23 AS-SHAH-CONG

Congress cannot nurture country's democracy: Shah

Guwahati: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress over its dynastic politics, BJP president Ami Shah Sunday said the opposition party cannot nurture the country's democracy and fulfil its objectives.

DEL13 BLAST-CRPF-ADVISORY

Pulwama attack: CRPF cautions people against fake pics aimed at spreading hatred

New Delhi: The CRPF Sunday cautioned people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on security forces in Kashmir Valley in three decades.

MDS4 POL-TN-LD RAJINI

Rajinikanth not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Chennai: Ending months of speculation, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who floated his outfit the Rajini Makkal Mandram as a precursor to launching a political party, Sunday made it clear he would neither contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls nor support any party.

DEL22 POL-SOREN-LD INTERVIEW

Cong must play role of 'elder brother' in grand alliance for LS polls: Hemant Soren

New Delhi: Having sealed an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, JMM working president Hemant Soren on Sunday said a grand alliance is the "call of the day" to take on the BJP in the polls and the Congress must play the role of an elder brother in the "family". By Asim Kamal

FGN7 ICJ-LD JADHAV

ICJ to hold public hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case from Monday amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions

The Hague: Amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions, top legal eagles of the two countries will present their arguments in the high-profile Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) here from Monday during four days of public hearings.

FGN9 PAK-INDIA-MFN

Pak has no official info about India withdrawing MFN status: top trade official

Islamabad: India has not informed Pakistan that it was withdrawing the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to it, a senior Pakistani official said Sunday, after New Delhi took strong economic action against Islamabad following the Pulwama terror attack.

FGN6 BLAST-INDIA-MUNICH

India raises Pulwama terrorist attack issue during bilaterals at Munich Conference

Munich/New Delhi: India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, Germany and Russia, at the three-day Munich Security Conference that concluded Sunday, officials said.

FGN8 PAK-ENVOYS-BRIEFING

Pak briefs African and SCO envoys about situation after Pulwama attack

Islamabad: Pakistan Sunday briefed ambassadors from African and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries about the situation after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 41 CRPF soldiers. Sajjad Hussain.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 21:25 IST

