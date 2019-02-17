HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15 PM

-
CAL18 BH-LD PM
Fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too: PM
Barauni (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asserted that he was filled with grief and outrage, just like the people of the country, in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.
CAL25 OD-RAJNATH-LD RALLY
Country's chowkidar is pure, not chor: Rajnath Singh
Bhadrak (Odisha): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh Sunday asserted that the country's "chowkidar (watchman) is pure and not a chor" (thief) while lashing out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his frequent barbs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CAL19 AS-LD SHAH
Sacrifices of CRPF personnel won't go in vain as there is BJP govt now: Shah
Lakhimpur (Assam): BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday that the sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama will not go in vain as there is a BJP government at the Centre now and it, unlike the erstwhile Congress dispensation, will not "compromise" on any security issue.
DEL26 BLAST-CONVOY-CRPF DG
Decided to add new features to our convoy movement to and from Kashmir: CRPF DG
New Delhi: The CRPF has decided to tweak the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed to secure its convoys, in the wake of a "new threat" where an explosives-laden vehicle was detonated by a terrorist alongside the force's bus in Pulwama killing 40 personnel, the chief of the paramilitary force said Sunday.
DEL23 RJ-BLAST-KASHMIRI-LD BOOKED
Sedition charges against four Kashmiri students of pvt varsity for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack
Jaipur: Four female paramedical students of Kashmiri-origin have been slapped with sedition charges after being suspended from a private institute here for allegedly celebrating the Pulwama terror attack by posting "anti-national" messages on an instant messaging app, officials said Sunday.
DEL10 JK-LD SECURITY
Security cover of six separatist leaders withdrawn
Srinagar: The security cover of six separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was withdrawn Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said here.
DEL21 MANMOHAN-ECONOMY
Jobless growth, rural indebtedness, urban chaos have made aspirational youths restless: Manmohan
New Delhi: The "jobless growth" has slipped into "job-loss growth", which, together with rural indebtedness and urban chaos, has made the growing number of aspirational youths restless, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Sunday, as he hit out at the government for failing to uplift the economy to its potential.
CAL23 AS-SHAH-CONG
Congress cannot nurture country's democracy: Shah
Guwahati: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress over its dynastic politics, BJP president Ami Shah Sunday said the opposition party cannot nurture the country's democracy and fulfil its objectives.
DEL13 BLAST-CRPF-ADVISORY
Pulwama attack: CRPF cautions people against fake pics aimed at spreading hatred
New Delhi: The CRPF Sunday cautioned people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on security forces in Kashmir Valley in three decades.
MDS4 POL-TN-LD RAJINI
Rajinikanth not to contest Lok Sabha polls
Chennai: Ending months of speculation, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who floated his outfit the Rajini Makkal Mandram as a precursor to launching a political party, Sunday made it clear he would neither contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls nor support any party.
DEL22 POL-SOREN-LD INTERVIEW
Cong must play role of 'elder brother' in grand alliance for LS polls: Hemant Soren
New Delhi: Having sealed an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, JMM working president Hemant Soren on Sunday said a grand alliance is the "call of the day" to take on the BJP in the polls and the Congress must play the role of an elder brother in the "family". By Asim Kamal
FGN7 ICJ-LD JADHAV
ICJ to hold public hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case from Monday amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions
The Hague: Amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions, top legal eagles of the two countries will present their arguments in the high-profile Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) here from Monday during four days of public hearings.
FGN9 PAK-INDIA-MFN
Pak has no official info about India withdrawing MFN status: top trade official
Islamabad: India has not informed Pakistan that it was withdrawing the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to it, a senior Pakistani official said Sunday, after New Delhi took strong economic action against Islamabad following the Pulwama terror attack.
FGN6 BLAST-INDIA-MUNICH
India raises Pulwama terrorist attack issue during bilaterals at Munich Conference
Munich/New Delhi: India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, Germany and Russia, at the three-day Munich Security Conference that concluded Sunday, officials said.
FGN8 PAK-ENVOYS-BRIEFING
Pak briefs African and SCO envoys about situation after Pulwama attack
Islamabad: Pakistan Sunday briefed ambassadors from African and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries about the situation after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 41 CRPF soldiers. Sajjad Hussain.
