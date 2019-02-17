HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:15



Fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too:Barauni (Bihar): Sunday asserted that he was filled with grief and outrage, just like the people of the country, in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Country's chowkidar is pure, not chor:



Bhadrak (Odisha): Sunday asserted that the country's "chowkidar (watchman) is pure and not a chor" (thief) while lashing out at for his frequent barbs against

Sacrifices of CRPF personnel won't go in vain as there is BJP govt now: Shah



Lakhimpur (Assam): BJP said Sunday that the sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama will not go in vain as there is a BJP government at the Centre now and it, unlike the erstwhile dispensation, will not "compromise" on any security issue.

Decided to add new features to our convoy movement to and from Kashmir: CRPF DG



New Delhi: The CRPF has decided to tweak the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed to secure its convoys, in the wake of a "new threat" where an explosives-laden vehicle was detonated by a terrorist alongside the force's bus in Pulwama killing 40 personnel, the of the paramilitary force said Sunday.

Sedition charges against four Kashmiri students of pvt varsity for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack



Jaipur: Four female paramedical students of Kashmiri-origin have been slapped with sedition charges after being suspended from a private institute here for allegedly celebrating the Pulwama terror attack by posting "anti-national" messages on an instant messaging app, officials said Sunday.

Security cover of six separatist leaders withdrawn



Srinagar: The security cover of six separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was withdrawn Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said here.

Jobless growth, rural indebtedness, urban chaos have made aspirational youths restless: Manmohan



New Delhi: The "jobless growth" has slipped into "job-loss growth", which, together with rural indebtedness and urban chaos, has made the growing number of aspirational youths restless, former said Sunday, as he hit out at the government for failing to uplift the economy to its potential.

cannot nurture country's democracy: Shah



Guwahati: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress over its dynastic politics, BJP said the opposition party cannot nurture the country's democracy and fulfil its objectives.

Pulwama attack: CRPF cautions people against fake pics aimed at spreading hatred



New Delhi: The CRPF Sunday cautioned people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on security forces in Valley in three decades.

not to contest Lok Sabha polls



Chennai: Ending months of speculation, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who floated his outfit the Rajini Makkal Mandram as a precursor to launching a political party, Sunday made it clear he would neither contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls nor support any party.

Cong must play role of 'elder brother' in grand alliance for LS polls:



New Delhi: Having sealed an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, JMM working president on Sunday said a grand alliance is the "call of the day" to take on the BJP in the polls and the Congress must play the role of an elder brother in the "family". By



ICJ to hold public hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case from Monday amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions



The Hague: Amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions, top legal eagles of the two countries will present their arguments in the high-profile Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the (ICJ) here from Monday during four days of public hearings.

Pak has no info about withdrawing MFN status: top trade



Islamabad: has not informed that it was withdrawing the (MFN) status to it, a senior Pakistani said Sunday, after New Delhi took strong economic action against Islamabad following the Pulwama terror attack.

raises Pulwama terrorist attack issue during bilaterals at Conference



Munich/New Delhi: India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, and Russia, at the three-day Security Conference that concluded Sunday, officials said.

Pak briefs African and SCO envoys about situation after Pulwama attack



Islamabad: Sunday briefed from African and the (SCO) countries about the situation after the Pulwama terror attack in that killed 41 CRPF soldiers.

