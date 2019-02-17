Delhi records two notches below season's average

The maximum in the city settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The minimum was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

"While the recorded moderate fog with the visibility of 250 metre, the fog was dense in Palam area as the observatory there recorded visibility at zero metre," a Met said.

The humidity oscillated between 100 and 58 per cent, the said.

The weatherman has predicted moderate to dense fog on Monday morning.

"Tomorrow, a partly cloudy sky with strong surface wind during day is predicted, with a possibility of very light rain with thunderstorm likely towards afternoon/evening," the said.

The minimum and maximum temperature are expected to settle around 12 degrees and 23 degrees respectively on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)