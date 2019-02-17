Woman kills minor daughter, then commits suicide

A 28-year-old woman allegedly strangled her minor daughter to death before committing suicide Sunday evening here in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place in the Chawal gate locality under the area, an said.

The woman, Mule, first strangled her three-year-old daughter to death and then hanged herself in her residence, said Rajeshri Ade, inspector, station.

The reason for the woman's acts is yet to be ascertained, she said.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, the said.

