Govt rejects Vice Admiral Verma's plea against Karambir becoming Navy Chief

The on Saturday rejected Bimal Verma's petition challenging the appointment of as the next Chief, overlooking his seniority.

In its order, the said the appointment was made considering all laid down norms, asserting that seniority can't be the only criteria for the selection, according to officials.

Verma had moved a tribunal questioning Singh's appointment as the next and the tribunal on April 26 gave three weeks to the to decide on Verma's petition.

The defence ministry, in its reply to Verma's plea, said a robust selection procedure was followed for selecting the next and that the petitioner found unsuitable for the top post, according to the officials.

The ministry held that no unsubstantiated, frivolous, extraneous or irrelevant considerations have any bearing on appointment of the next Navy Chief, they said.

Verma, the senior-most naval commander, had moved the last month after the defence ministry did not respond to his statutory complaint against Vice Admiral Singh's appointment.

The here is scheduled to hear the case on Monday.

A said the vice admiral will challenge at the AFT the government's order rejecting his petition.

Verma is at present serving as commander-in- of the

He had filed a statutory complaint with the Defence Ministry on April 10, challenging appointment of Singh, and asked it to respond within 10 days.

However, as there was no response from the ministry, he approached the AFT on April 24.

In his petition, Verma wondered why he was overlooked for the top post despite being the senior-most in the line of command, terming as "wrongful" the government's decision to appoint Singh to the post.

The government had in March named Singh as the next chief of naval staff, to succeed Admiral who retires on May 30.

The government made the selection following a merit-based approach and did not go with the tradition of appointing the senior-most to the post.

Verma, senior to Singh, was among the contenders for the top post.

While appointing the chief in 2016, the government did not follow the long-held tradition of going by seniority. was appointed chief superseding then Chief Lt Gen and Hariz.

Besides Verma, the other contenders for included of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral and FOC-in-C of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral

Singh, who is at present serving as the in Chief (FOC-in-C) of the in Visakhapatnam, will be the first helicopter pilot to become chief of naval staff.

Verma is brother of former Navy chief

