Shopkeeper attacked with acid in Arunachal Pradesh

A was attacked with acid by an unidentified person here, police said Monday.

The shopkeeper's brother and five other customers were also injured in the acid attack, they said.

The victim identified as Anwar Uddin, 35, was attending to customers when an unidentified man with jug full of acid appeared suddenly and threw acid at him on Sunday evening and disappeared before anyone could understand anything, they said.

Anwar's younger brother and five customers who were standing nearby also received injuries, they said.

The two brothers were rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh, for treatment, they said, adding the five customers were given first aid at the nearby community health centre.

Anwar's cornea in the left eye was damaged in the acid attack while Akter received burn injuries, attending doctor P Tayeng said.

of Police, S B K Singh said that investigation has been launched into the incident.

Longding, of Police, Rohit Meena, who reached the spot and scrutinised the CCTV footages said police has launched investigation after lodging an FIR.

MLA Thangwang Wangham condemned the acid attack incident.

