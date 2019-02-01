Grenade like object found in Dibrugarh

A grenade like object was recovered from busy Shantipara area of on Friday, a said.

"The device was found in an abandoned place in the area and we are trying to ascertain its veracity", Dibrugarh, of Police, Subhasini Shankaran said.

"The exact information about the device can be given out only after forensic report on it" the SP said.

The grenade like object was spotted in the evening by some street children who began to play with it till people of the area informed police about it, locals said.

The device was immediately taken away by police to avert a panic situation among public, police sources added.

