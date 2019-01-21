21 Bangladeshis, including a Hindu, deported from Assam

Twenty-one Bangaldeshi nationals, including a Hindu, who had entered illegally, were deported to their country on Monday.

of Police, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, said the 21 illegal immigrants, including two women, were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the Sutarkandi integrated check post, along the Indo- border, in Karimganj district of

The Bangladeshi nationals were at a detention centre in Silchar after serving their sentences for illegally entering and their process was completed on Monday, Mahanta told

The 21 Bangladeshi citizens, who had entered through two years ago, were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities after it accepted their nationality.

Those who were deported have been identified as Nasir Hussain, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Khairul, Jahida Begum, Sufia Begum, Mihir Pebel Mia, Safique Islam, Saveel Ahmed, Ramjan Ali, Bablu Ahmed, Suman Fakir, Masum Ahmed, Nazim Uddin, Asraful Alam Choudhury, Litun Kanti Das, Tofique Ali, Raju Ahmed, Dilwar Hussain, Md Sukkur, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)