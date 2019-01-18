BJP govt failed on all fronts: Naidu

-
ALSO READ
Won't join NDA for 2019 elections: Chandrababu Naidu
TDP to field candidates in Odisha polls
No-Confidence Motion: Entire Andhra Pradesh is disappointed, says CM
TDP to contest Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha
Andhra CM seeks Rajnath's intervention in Cyclone Titli, special status issues
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that the Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country.
"The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country," Naidu said after reaching here to attend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally on Saturday.
"We (Opposition parties) have joined hands to save the country and the democracy," the Telugu Desam Party chief said.
When asked about the form of an Opposition alliance that the country would witness in the days to come, Naidu said, "Tomorrow is an important day for national unity as all the Opposition parties have come together and this meeting will set a new agenda for 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU