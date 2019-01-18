BJP govt failed on all fronts: Naidu

Minister N Chandrababu alleged on Friday that the had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country.

"The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country," said after reaching here to attend Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally on Saturday.

"We (Opposition parties) have joined hands to save the country and the democracy," the said.

When asked about the form of an Opposition alliance that the country would witness in the days to come, said, "Tomorrow is an important day for national unity as all the Opposition parties have come together and this meeting will set a new agenda for 2019.

