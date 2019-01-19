TRS will be decisive force at Centre: K T Rama Rao

Expressing confidence that the TRS would be a decisive force at the Centre, its working K T Friday claimed that neither the BJP nor the were in a position to get a comfortable number of seats in the coming elections.

Addressing a party gathering here, he said the UPA was not a position get more than 100-110 seats and the ruling NDA would also not get more 150-160 seats.

"That means, even if the and the BJP come together, they cannot reach the magic number of 273," he said.

He said the the Congress, on its own or as the UPA, was not in a position to win more than 100 or 110 seats and the BJP had nothing on the ground, it was the 'Build up Jateeya (national) Party'.

"The NDA and the UPA both are not in a good situation. The way political developments are taking place... the day is not far when the TRS would be a decisive force, an important force, in Delhi," he said.

Noting that the BJP lacked support on the ground, he said the party had suffered a massive defeat in the recent polls, though a host of BJP leaders, including and Amit Shah, had campaigned in the state.

"The situation is no different nationwide. Modiji's build up is good outside... There is nothing on the ground. KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) has been saying, the and the BJP have done grave injustice to the country," alleged.

TRS and Telangana Minister K has been advocating for the formation of a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front to realise the spirit of federalism and to bring about a qualitative change in politics, he said.

said he met YSR Congress Y S Jaganmohan Reddy as part of efforts to build the federal front because joint effort by the MPs from both Telangana and could increase their say in getting their due from the Centre.

He alleged that since after the meeting, Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been attacking the TRS, though it is making efforts for a qualitative change in and end Centre's control on the states, he alleged.

Naidu is trying to confuse the people of by showing the BJP as an object of fear to hide his own failures, despite the TDP having been a part of the NDA government, he claimed.

Rama Rao, the son of Chandrasekhar Rao, was speaking at an event where Congress Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who contested against the in segment in the recent polls, joined the TRS.

joining the TRS could be a setback for the Congress in Gajwel.

