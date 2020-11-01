Sikkim reports 27 Covid-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities push death toll to 74

-
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to
3,940 on Saturday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 72, an official said.
East Sikkim district reported the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by three in South and two in North Sikkim, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.
Sikkim now has 251 active coronavirus cases, while 3,535 people have been cured of the disease and 82 patients have migrated to other states, he said.
The Himalayan state has so far tested 56,566 samples for COVID-19, including 247 in the last 24 hours, the official added.
