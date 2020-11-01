Odisha registers 1,470 new coronavirus cases, 12 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,90,116 on Saturday as 1,470 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twelve fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,320, he said.

As many as 1,911 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 95.04 per cent, the official said.

A total of 853 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 170, followed by Cuttack (126) and Sundergarh (112), the official said.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda and Sundergarh, two in Keonjhar and one each in Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Puri and Nuapada districts, he said.

Fifty-three patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of fatalities at 230, closely followed by Khurda (229) and Cuttack (110), he said.

now has 12,994 active cases, while 2,75,749 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 45.55 lakh samples, including 47,750 on Friday. The positivity rate stands at 6.37, he added.

