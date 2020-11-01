Odisha registers 1,470 new coronavirus cases, 12 fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
-
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,90,116 on Saturday as 1,470 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Twelve fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,320, he said.
As many as 1,911 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 95.04 per cent, the official said.
A total of 853 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 170, followed by Cuttack (126) and Sundergarh (112), the official said.
Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda and Sundergarh, two in Keonjhar and one each in Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Puri and Nuapada districts, he said.
Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.
Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 230, closely followed by Khurda (229) and Cuttack (110), he said.
Odisha now has 12,994 active cases, while 2,75,749 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.
The state has so far tested over 45.55 lakh samples, including 47,750 on Friday. The positivity rate stands at 6.37, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU