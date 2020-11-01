Odisha allows partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 'after Nov 15'

-
ALSO READ
For Classes 9 to 12, Punjab decides to reopen schools from Oct 19
Punjab govt allows opening of higher education institutions from Sept 21
Coronavirus update: Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8
Odisha govt to provide free transportation, accommodation to NEET aspirants
Distance learning: Mexico's school year to begin with instruction on TV
-
The Odisha government on Saturday announced partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 in a graded manner after November 15, but did not mention any specific date.
The School and Mass Education Department will declare the date later.
Earlier in the day, the state government issued an order saying that the classes for students of 9-12 will reopen from November 16. However, it later revised the order which did not mention any specific date on resuming classroom teaching.
The revised notification, issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, said that the School and Mass Education Department will take an appropriate decision on the date of reopening of classes 9-12 "in a graded manner, after November 15, 2020 in consultation with relevant stakeholders and issue necessary guideline/SOP."
The department will also issue a standard operating procedure, it said.
Except this, all academic institutions across the state would remain closed till November 30.
The state government's notifications are part of its 'Unlock-6' guidelines, which were approved by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.
Academic institutions, including coaching centres, have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order said notwithstanding closure of academic institutions, the authorities are permitted to conduct examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities.
Online/distance learning will continue to be permitted and encouraged, it said, adding, that the departments concerned may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online classes.
Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratory work, the order said.
With regard to reopening places of worship, the state government said local authorities may issue such permits with appropriate restrictions and safety protocols, based on the assessment of the COVID-19 situation.
Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut.
On further assessment, appropriate decisions will be taken on November 16 on reopening these establishments, the order said.
Open air theatres and similar places may be allowed to operate, subject to compliance of health protocols.
Marriage-related gatherings will be permitted with a ceiling of 200 people, and not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals, it said.
Large social, political, sports and religious congregations are prohibited till November 30, except Election Commission of India approved meetings for by-elections, the state government order said.
International flight operations, too, will continue to remain shut till November 30.
There is, however, no restriction on inter-state movement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU