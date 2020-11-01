West Bengal govt writes to railways for resuming suburban train services

-
ALSO READ
Kolkata Metro to resume operations on Sept 14, no services on Sundays
Covid-19: Strict lockdown enforced in West Bengal, more than 3000 arrested
Heavy rain in Mumbai disrupts suburban rail services on Central Railway
Centre okays Rs 107 cr for firefighting facilities at Haldia Dock Complex
DFC delay: Rlys blames sluggish work by contractors, slow land acquisition
-
The West Bengal government has written to the Eastern Railway (ER) seeking discussions for plying of a few pairs of suburban trains daily observing the COVID-19 regulations.
"GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains..," the state home department said in a tweet.
"In the morning and afternoon hours for general commuters at large on observance of physical distancing norms and public health protocol," it said in a series of tweets and shared the letter written by Home Secretary H K Dwivedi to the ER general manager.
A letter by the government to the Eastern Railway general manager Suneet Sharma read, "Government of West Bengal has all along been keen to maintain/resume normal transportation services for all sections of the society. As you are kindly aware, our skylines are open for national and international flights, our assistance has been rendered for movement of special trains in, from and to the state. Our busses are giving robust public services to commuters at large.
"In the meantime, you have since resumed suburban train services. It is painful to notice that you are running these trains for your staffs only, while many other sections of governmental service providers and members of the society at large are denied these services," the letter said.
Noting that the state government has helped the railway authorities to run metro trains peacefully and efficiently, the home secretary urged the Eastern Railways to run a few pair of suburban trains daily.
"Indeed, rather than taking resort (resorting) to unquiet means, we could and discuss how a few pairs of trains could be run locally in the morning and in the afternoon hours to serve the general commuters at large," read the letter written by Additional Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi.
The decision to write to Eastern Railways came in the backdrop of violence at Howrah station after the railway police chased away some commuters as they tried to break open the locked gate of the Howrah-Burdwan Staff Special Train at the station on Saturday.
A spokesman of Eastern Railway said some of the commuters boarded the train which was meant for railway employees during the COVID-19 time as regular train services are yet to resume.
However, as these commuters were forced to disembark by the railway police, they regrouped and tried to break open the gates to board the compartments again, he said.
The commuters, numbering around hundred, were then chased away by a joint team of the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force from the platform, the spokesman said.
The commuters, however, alleged the railway police resorted to unprovoked lathi charge on them and herded them away from the station platform.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU