Silver futures rise Rs 71 to Rs 43,509 per kg on firm global cues

Silver futures on Tuesday traded higher by Rs 71 at Rs 43,509 per kg as speculators raised their bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Rs 71, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 43,509 per kg in a business turnover of 14,497 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal for May delivery shot up by Rs 14, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 44,021 per kg in 224 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for mainly influenced here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.23 per cent higher at USD 16.68 an ounce in New York.