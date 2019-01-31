Silver futures surge 0.28% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.28 per cent at Rs 40,448 per kg Thursday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 113, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 40,448 per kg in a business turnover of 15,371 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the to be delivered in May, too, rose Rs 76, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 41,039 per kg in 3,059 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 1.01 per cent at USD 16.04 an ounce in Singapore Thursday.

