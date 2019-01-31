Gold futures up Rs 93 on firm demand, global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 93 to Rs 32,992 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 93, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 32,992 per 10 gram, in a business turnover of 3,849 lots.

Similarly, the April rates of the was up by Rs 74, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 33,008 per 10 gram, with a business volume of 16,744 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from global market mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.81 per cent to trade at USD 1,320.55 an ounce in

