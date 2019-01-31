One killed, nine injured in bus-truck collision in UP

One person was killed and nine others injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Narora turn under police station, they said.

A bus from collided with the truck, said Gamleshwar Biltoria, circle officer,

The (34) died on the spot and nine bus passengers were injured, he said.

Three of the injured are in a serious condition and have been referred to Aligarh Hospital, Biltoria said.

