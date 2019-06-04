Silver futures surge 0.32 pc on firm demand

Silver prices edged up by 0.32 per cent to Rs 36,829 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 116, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 36,829 per kg in a business turnover of 25,839 lots.

Marketmen attributed the rise in silver prices to fresh positions built up by traders.

Globally, silver prices were up 0.31 per cent to USD 14.79 an ounce in

