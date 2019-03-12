Silver futures surge 0.61% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.61 per cent at Rs 38,686 per kg Tuesday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 236, or 0.61 per cent, at Rs 38,686 per kg in a business turnover of 18,145 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the to be delivered July also rose by Rs 174, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 39,184 per kg in 360 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 15.40 an ounce in Singapore Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)