US envoy calls China's Muslim camps 'horrific,' wants probe

A on religion has described China's internment of an estimated 1 million Muslims as a "horrific situation."



Sam Brownback, US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the detentions and the release of those being held.

has already angrily protested Brownback's remarks last week in Hong Kong criticising Beijing's polices on religious minorities and accusing the country of being "at war with faith."



at first denied the existence of the internment camps in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang, but now says they are vocational training facilities.

In a conference with journalists, Brownback appeared undeterred by Beijing's ire, describing China's explanations as "completely unsatisfactory answers." is listed by the US among the worst violators of religious freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)