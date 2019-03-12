Maoists kill road construction supervisor in Odisha

A group of 25 armed Maoists have killed a in district of Odisha, a said.

They also torched three vehicles and an excavator at the site on Monday evening.

The incident took place at Kukurkandi village under limits.

According to the Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena, the was tied to a tree during the raid.

While other employees and workers fled from the spot, the body of the identified as that of Prabhat Bishoyee, was found in a forest near the construction site, he said.

A police team was sent to the area after getting information from the locals, he said.

Combing operation and patrolling have been intensified in the area, which is close to

The Maoists had earlier issued a threat seeking an immediate halt to the road construction, police said.

The red rebels of neighbouring are suspected to be involved in the killing and investigation is in progress, the SP said.

