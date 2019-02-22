Silver futures up 0.11% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.11 per cent at Rs 40,208 per kg Friday after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 44, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 40,208 per kg in a business turnover of 13,004 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The to be delivered in May also rose by Rs 73, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 40,820 per kg in 5,194 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.64 per cent at USD 15.90 an ounce in Singapore Friday.

