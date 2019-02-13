Silver futures up 0.17% on global cues

Silver traded 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 39,583 per kg Wednesday after participants widened their bets amid a firming trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 69, or 0.17 per cent, at Rs 39,583 per kg in a business turnover of 2,181 lots.

Similarly, the March contract of silver gained Rs 52, or 0.13 per cent, to trade at Rs 39,555 per kg in 561 lots.

Marketment attributed the rise in silver prices to participants raising bets in sync with a firming trend in global market.

In the international market, silver was up 0.19 per cent at USD 15.80 an ounce in

