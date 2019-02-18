JUST IN
Business Standard

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Samir Saran as managing partner, director

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Sotheby's International Realty, which markets luxury properties, Monday said it has appointed Samir Saran as managing partner to drive the company's growth.

Saran, who has over two decades of exposure in real estate and financial services, has also been inducted as a director to the board, the company said in a statement.

India Sotheby's International Realty is part of the of US-based Sotheby's International Realty, which operates a global network of over 22,000 affiliates with 970 offices across 72 countries.

From luxury farm houses, bungalows, villas, apartments and penthouses in India and overseas, India Sotheby's International Realty markets exclusive properties.

India Sotheby's International Realty has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata and is looking to expand its presence to other prominent cities. It has recently expanded its footprints to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and has dedicated India desks at Dubai, London, New York, Seattle and Toronto.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 13:25 IST

