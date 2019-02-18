CIL subsidiaries to donate Rs 1.75 cr to martyr's family

Two subsidiaries of Coal Limited - Limited (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) - have decided to donate Rs 1.75 crore to martyred CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng's family, an official release said Monday.

was a resident of Pharsma village in Jharkhand's district and he was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"At a meeting presided by CCL/ CMD here Sunday, it was decided that every employee, and non-executive, will contribute Rs 200 to the noble cause," the joint release from the public sector units said.

" is the land of supreme sacrifice and it is moral responsibility to ensure future life of family," said.

A CCL team will visit Soreng's family in Gumla, it said.

