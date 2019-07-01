Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master's Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields

/ -- Global online training provider Simplilearn today announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to introduce four master's programs in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Through this collaboration, professionals can access live virtual classrooms and self-paced video courses that combine Simplilearn's seamless training experience and world-class instructors with IBM's state-of-the-art labs and course content.

Key features of the Master's Programs include portfolio-worthy Capstone Projects that demonstrate applied skills, hands-on exposure to today's most-used tools, 24/7 access to teaching assistants, and industry-recognized certificates.

"We are delighted to partner with IBM to bring our students the most comprehensive training programs available," said Krishna Kumar, CEO and founder of Simplilearn. "IBM is known not just for its innovation in the world of science, but for its dedication to client success. Together with IBM, we're confident these Master's Programs will provide everything our students need to launch new careers in data science and AI."



"Our partnership with Simplilearn is yet another example of our commitment to providing people with the skills they need to advance their careers in emerging tech areas," said Devkant Agarwal, Leader Growth Initiatives, Career Education, India South Asia . "Our own research indicates that there will be over 2.7 million data science job openings by 2020 as every sector of our economy embraces these technologies. This need for talent can only be met by upskilling our existing workforce."



The Data Scientist Master's Program and AI Engineer Master's Program were released today. Find more information on each of them here:Data Science Master's Program: https://www.simplilearn.com/big-data-and-analytics/senior-data-scientist-masters-program-trainingAI Engineer Master's Program: https://www.simplilearn.com/artificial-intelligence-masters-program-training-courseThe third and fourth programs, Data Analyst Master's Program and Data Engineer Master's Program, will be available in the later half of July 2019.

All course content will be accessible on Simplilearn's learning management system and will follow Simplilearn's unique blended learning structure, providing learners with expertly-crafted content that's delivered live and via pre-recorded video to meet the needs of every student's preference and schedule, followed by quizzes and projects to enforce the retention of each lesson. Teaching assistants and forums provide a collaborative environment to nurture students from foundational concepts all the way through completion. Upon completion of each program, learners will receive industry-recognized certificates from Simplilearn and IBM to indicate the user has successfully completed all requirements.

Simplilearn has repeatedly been recognized as a top global online training provider for individuals and corporations. To date, Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals across 150 countries to upskill.

About Simplilearn



Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company of 2018. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About IBM



For more information on IBM India, please visit http://www.ibm.com/in/en/



Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535442/Simplilearn_Logo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)