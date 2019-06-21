Simultaneous elections against principles of Indian democracy: IUML

The Indian Union (IUML) Friday said the concept of 'one nation one election' goes against the principles of Indian democracy.

"If elections are held simultaneously then the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies cannot be dissolved before completing their full term of five years even if the ruling party is reduced to a minority," IUML P K told reporters.

He said the concept of simultaneous elections "goes against the federal principles" as "each state has devised its own format and timetable of political competition".

He further said that holding elections at the same time will "disown today's reality of fragmented polity" where coalitions are the order of the day at the state level.

"Wherever there are coalitions, there is bound to be political realignments which will consequently cause changes in the assembly even leading to its early dissolution," he said.

said the IUML's political affairs committee had deliberated on the issue in meetings held on June 19 and June 20 and was of the opinion that "simultaneous elections try to bring in a Presidential form of government" where state assemblies no longer can decide their own path and may have to be in existence for five years with a minority party in power.

