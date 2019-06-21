10 held for cheating man of Rs 23 lakh in J-K

The and Kashmir Police Friday registered a case against 10 people including nine from for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 23 lakh posing as employees of an portal.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch said: "A preliminary enquiry on the written complaint received from one person revealed that the complainant received an informing him that he has won a lucky prize of Rs 12,80,000 and a vehicle from Pvt. Ltd."



The complainant was induced to deposit different amounts in different under the garb of different charges, it said.

"The complainant deposited an amount of Rs 23,05,588 in various of provided by the callers who projected themselves to be the employees of limited and (RBI)," the investigating agency said.

Later, it came to fore that the suspects were neither employees of the shopping company nor had the company issued any lucky draw coupon.

The Crime Branch registered a case under various sections of law against Suresh Prasad, Sweta Suman, Kunal Sharma, Vikas Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, Ravi Kant Kumar, Akash Gupta, Rekha Devi, Parveen Gupta, all residents of Bihar, and Phool Kumar Paswan, a resident of

