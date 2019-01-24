JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Screenwriters in India are in lower packing order, says 'Birdman' scribe Alexander Dinelaris

'Pawar tied up with Cong as ideology more important for him'
Business Standard

Sindhu enters quarters of Indonesia Masters

Press Trust of India  |  Jakarta 

Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu advanced to the Indonesia Masters' quarterfinal after clinching a straight-game triumph over local favourite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung here Thursday.

Sindhu, seeded second, defeated Tunjung 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes to make the last-eight stage of her season-opener.

The Indian faced some competition in the opening game but completely dominated the second to keep her unbeaten record against Tunjung intact.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements