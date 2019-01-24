Sindhu enters quarters of Indonesia Masters

-
Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu advanced to the Indonesia Masters' quarterfinal after clinching a straight-game triumph over local favourite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung here Thursday.
Sindhu, seeded second, defeated Tunjung 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes to make the last-eight stage of her season-opener.
The Indian faced some competition in the opening game but completely dominated the second to keep her unbeaten record against Tunjung intact.
