Sindhu enters quarters of Indonesia Masters

Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu advanced to the Masters' quarterfinal after clinching a straight-game triumph over local favourite Tunjung here Thursday.

Sindhu, seeded second, defeated Tunjung 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes to make the last-eight stage of her season-opener.

The Indian faced some competition in the opening game but completely dominated the second to keep her unbeaten record against Tunjung intact.

