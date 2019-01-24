Maruti Suzuki to set up JIM in Haryana

Maruti Thursday signed a pact with the government for setting up a Institute for (JIM) to train over 500 youth annually.

The company will make an initial investment of Rs 7 crore to establish the model industrial training institute (ITI) at Uncha Majra village in district, Maruti (MSI) said in a statement.

"While the has provided land and building, Maruti will offer latest equipment and tools, employ industry experts as trainers and ensure students are trained in quality, safety, discipline, kaizen and other Japanese practices so that they are employable and have a sound long-term career," MSI (Corporate Planning) A K Tomer said.

JIM Uncha Majra, which will be the first in Haryana, is expected to start its first session by August 2019.

"Nearly 500 youth will be trained at this state-of-the-art model ITI," the company added.

The institute will be located near the automobile hub of Manesar, Gurugram, and and will provide the youth with the skills to benefit from this economic opportunity.

JIM is born out of a collaboration between Japanese and Indian governments to create a pool of skilled manpower for in India.

The first-ever JIM by was set up at Mehsana, Gujarat, in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)