Siwach leads way as all Indians advance

Former world youth champion outclassed his Argentine rival Ramon as all seven Indians in fray had a smooth on the opening day of the Indian Open boxing tournament here Monday.

Fresh from a bronze at the GeeBee Boxing tournament, Siwach used his height to full advantage, dominating the bout right from the first round en route a 5-0 win by a unanimous decision in the 52kg men's category at the

Siwach will next face former bronze medalist in the quarterfinal and aiming to avenge his semifinal defeat by a split-decision in the President's Cup.

"It was a narrow defeat last time. But now I've now improved my speed and skill and I will look forward to settle scores this time," Siwach told

Siwach features in the bottom half of the draw that has gold medalist Gaurav Solanki, while the top-half in the 52kg draw features gold medalist

"When it comes to Indians we all know each other's strengths and weaknesses. It's a tough road ahead as flyweight is highly competitive. But as of now my focus is on the next round against the Filipino boxer," the 20-year-old talented from said.

Siwach was the only Indian in the fray in the men's section, while the women's category saw all of them making the next round.

Former silver medalist began her campaign with a 5-0 win over to reach the quarterfinals in the 57kg.

In the women's 60kg, put up a robust display to outclass her Nepalese opponent in a unanimous 5-0 victory to make the quarters.

Making her competitive debut in the 60kg, Shahshi Chopra too had an easy outing defeating Bhutan's Tandin Choden 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Manisha Maun defeated Nesthy Petecio of Phillipines 4-1 in the 57kg category. and Anamakia also made the quarterfinals with easy wins over their respective opponents.

