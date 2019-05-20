Notwithstanding exit polls, oppn leaders set to meet tomorrow; also to move EC over VVPATs

Two days ahead of the poll results, top opposition leaders will meet in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss the political situation and possibilities of a non-NDA alliance to stake claim for government formation.

As part of his efforts to unite the opposition, Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with his counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, at her Kolkata residence on forming a non-BJP government at the Centre in case of a hung verdict.

Naidu had a 45-minute meeting with Banerjee on the future strategies of the "Mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance), during which he also discussed the possibilities of forming a non-BJP government, including regional parties, with the support of the

"It was decided at the meeting that a detailed discussion will be held with other players of the Mahagathbandhan in the event of a hung verdict after the poll results are declared on May 23," a source said.

The decision on Banerjee going to New would also be taken after May 23, the source added.

(SP) also telephoned Banerjee during the day and discussed the strategy of the "Mahagathbandhan", sources said.

Naidu has been moving around across the country and has held several rounds of discussions with top opposition leaders in a bid to unite them and form an alliance to stake claim to form the next government in case the NDA falls short of the majority mark.

The (TDP) met Banerjee again on Monday evening to discuss the political scenario in the wake of the exit poll predictions.

On Sunday, Naidu met and chief separately in New Delhi, besides NCP supremo The TDP has already met other top opposition leaders such as (BSP) chief and in Lucknow, (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Left leaders and in

Meanwhile, Akhilesh and also held a meeting and discussed their strategy going forward.

However, in view of the exit polls, most of which have predicted a majority for the BJP-led NDA, the opposition has turned a bit cautious and decided not to hold any formal meetings.

Top leaders also held a meeting under the guidance of on Saturday, where the current political situation was discussed.

Sources said the opposition strategy was to procure letters of support from various parties and in case of a hung verdict, to present the same before the to stake claim to form the government.

They added that the opposition did not want to leave anything to chance and did not wish to waste any time in staking claim for government formation and thus, was putting its house in order.

Notwithstanding the exit poll predictions, the opposition is going ahead with its strategy as most parties have trashed the forecast and claimed that the NDA would not get a majority in the

Opposition leaders are citing previous examples when exit polls were proved wrong, as also elsewhere in the world like the surprise result in

Opposition leaders will also meet the (EC) and raise the issue of tallying the paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with the electronic voting machine (EVM) figures as directed by the

The opposition parties are demanding tallying of VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth.

The court has asked the EC to tally the VVPAT slips with the EVM figures of five polling stations in each Assembly constituency across the country, which may delay the results.

According to sources, leaders of opposition parties such as the Congress, TDP, Left parties, BSP, NCP and TMC will informally meet on Tuesday to discuss the way forward in case the NDA fails to get to the majority mark.

and of the Congress, of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), TDP's Naidu, of the BSP, Sitaram Yechury of the (Marxist), D Raja of the (CPI) and of the TMC are expected to take part in Tuesday's meeting among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)