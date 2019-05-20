One arrested, huge quantity of drugs seized in Assam

One person was arrested and huge quantity of controlled drugs stored illegally seized from district, police said on Monday.

of Police (CID) L R Bishnoi said a raid was conducted at a godown in the district on Saturday, following which 4,700 bottles of six different cough syrups and 2.67 lakh units of three tablets were seized.

"These were controlled drugs and traded illegally. The owner could not produce the licence of the godown, store register, sale voucher, purchase paper and other documents," he told a press conference here.

"The total worth of the drugs would be around Rs 19.4 lakh. We have arrested the owner of the godown," Bishnoi said.

He also said that the Centre has granted Rs 25.8 lakh to the Narcotics Cell of the CID, and the fund will be utilised to strengthen the unit.

