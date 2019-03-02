Six dead, 31 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K's Udhampur

Six persons were killed and 31 injured when a Srinagar-bound private bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in district of and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

The accident happened at Chandeh village near Surinsar around midnight when the of the bus lost control over the vehicle which rolled down into the gorge, the officials said.

They said the had reportedly taken the interior route to dodge traffic police in view of the restrictions on the main Jammu- national highway which was opened for traffic from to on Saturday after five days of closure due to landslides caused by rain and snowfall.

They said a rescue operation was immediately launched.

Five persons were found dead while 32 were rescued and rushed to for treatment, the officials said.

They said one of them was declared dead by doctors on arrival.

A few of the injured were stated to be "critical", the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)