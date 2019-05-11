Mayawati expresses concern over Alwar gangrape case, derogatory remarks against women in campaigning

Expressing concern over gangrape of a woman in and derogatory remarks being used against women by leaders of various political parties in campaigning, Saturday urged the to take suo moto cognizance of both the cases.

"It is most unfortunate that leaders of different political parties are continuously using abusive and derogatory language against women in the campaigning for the polls to serve their political motives. The has not been able to act as strictly as it need to have done," she said.

"Our party appeals to the to take suo moto notice of this issue so that some check can be imposed on this practice," the said.

Referring to the gangrape incident in Rajasthan's district, she claimed it is more serious that the government of the state did not let the matter come to anyone's notice by "terrorising" the victim's family until the completion of the polling process there.

"Under these circumstances, the victim and her family will not be able to get proper justice. The BSP appeals to the to take notice for ensuring prompt justice and strict punishment to the accused," said.

"Our party wants that the main accused in the case should be given capital punishment as this does not merely concern Dalits but also the honour of women," she said, adding that the court should also take steps against the government, police and administration.

On April 26, the woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused, who were on two bikes, accosted them at Thanagazi- bypass and took them to an isolated place off. They allegedly beat up the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.

The victim's husband had claimed that the gangrape took place on April 26 and police were informed on April 30, but the FIR was filed on May 7. He had alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections.

Polling for the 13 seats in took place on April 29.

The also warned the electorate from the parties which have been formed at the behest of opposition parties to serve their petty interests.

"One such party named after Bhim is active in which is playing in the hands of the and the BJP for the sake of its livelihood. There is a need to remain alert from such parties," she said referring to the

