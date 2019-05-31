Six drug peddlers arrested in Jammu region

Six suspected drug peddlers were arrested on Friday in three separate cases in the region, an said.

A car was intercepted in Gandhinagar area of city. Two men, identified as and Darshan, were arrested after 500 gram heroin was recovered from their vehicle, police said.

In another incident, two suspected drug peddlers, Sajad and Rasool, were arrested from district.

Two other suspected drug traffickers, Bal Krishen and Maleep Singh, were nabbed in the Reasi belt with 300 intoxicant capsules, they said.

Three separate cases have been registered in the incidents of arrest, the said.

