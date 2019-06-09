Six injured in stone-pelting during clash

At least six persons were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over a minor dispute at Shernagar village in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Shernagar village under the station, they added.

Two men -- Rashid and Temur -- got into a confrontation over car parking, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, the police said.

The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in to at least six persons, they added.

A case was registered and five persons were arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

