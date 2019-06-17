Six Maoists give up arms in Jharkhand

Six Maoists, with cash rewards on their heads, gave up arms here on Monday in the presence of senior police officers.

The surrendered rebels, three of them women, would be accommodated at Hazaribagh Open Jail, of Police Y S Ramesh said.

All six of them were handed over cheques of the amount they were carrying on their heads.

Among others present here on the occasion was Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dumka Range)

"The continuous efforts by SP Y S Ramesh has resulted in the surrender of the six Maoists - Devi, Kiran Tudu, Pricila Devi, Bhagat Singh Kisku, and Sidho Marandi," the DIG said.

Both and Kiran, who were self-styled zonal commanders of the CPI(Maoist), said women were sexually exploited by senior members of the outfit.

"The Maoist way of life is violent. Women are sexually exploited. We faced many hardships in the forests," they told reporters here.

