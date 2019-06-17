Court acquits actor Vidyut Jamwal in 2007 assault case

A court here on Monday acquitted Jamwal and his friend in a 2007 assault case.

acquitted Jamwal and his friend of all the charges levelled against them. Details of the order are awaited.

Jamwal and his friend were accused of hitting one Rahul Suri, a resident of Juhu area, with a bottle at a five-star hotel in suburban Santacruz in August 2007.

During the course of trial, the court examined two witnesses, the who recorded the First Information Report (FIR) another person.

Jamwal's had argued before the court that the and his friend were innocent.

"They were never involved in the alleged incident. There was no satisfactory evidence to point out before the court the culpability of my clients," Nikam told on Monday.

Jamwal has acted in films like 'Commando', 'Force', 'Baadshaho' and 'Junglee'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)