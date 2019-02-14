Six more die of swine flu in Rajasthan, toll mounts to 125

The death toll due to swine flu in has risen to 125 with six more people succumbing to the H1N1 virus on Thursday, the Department said.

Six people, two each in Jodhpur and Barmer and one each in Nagaur and Bharatpur, died on Thursday. With this, the total number of deaths due to swine flu from January 1 to February 14 has reached 125, according to a

As many as 3,285 people have been tested positive of the H1N1 virus during this period, he said.

