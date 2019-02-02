Case registered against revenue officials for damaging records

An FIR has been registered against two revenue department officials for damaging official records to illegally favour private beneficiaries in lieu of pecuniary benefits in district of and Kashmir, an anti-corruption bureau said on Saturday.

A formal case was registered at ACB police station on Friday on the basis of an inquiry report which revealed that the then-naib-tehsildar and the then Patwari Parvaz Ahmad were responsible for arranging fake revenue documents to facilitate the sale deed of over 5,172 square feet of land in favour of private beneficiaries at village Thathri, the said.

He said the inquiry was conducted recently by commissioner, Doda, following a complaint against the two officials.

Further investigation is on, the said.

